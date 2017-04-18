Penguins Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins will become the first team to advance to the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs if they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 4 at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday night.

The Pens pushed the Blue Jackets to the brink of elimination with an overtime win in Game 3. Columbus will be without star rookie Zach Werenski for Game 4 after the 19-year-old defenseman suffered a gruesome eye injury in Game 3.

Here’s how to watch Penguins vs. Blue Jackets online.

When: Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

