Penguins Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Pittsburgh Penguins have a chance to move on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on home ice Thursday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets picked up a win in their first-round playoff series in Game 4, but that will be easier said than done when the Penguins take a 3-1 lead into PPG Paints Arena. The Blue Jackets seemed to find some offensive power in Games 3 and 4 on their own turf, but the Penguins outscored them 7-2 in Games 1 and 2.

Pittsburgh seems like a shoo-in to make it to the second round, but anything can happen in playoff hockey.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins-Blue Jackets online.

When: Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images