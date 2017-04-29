Penguins Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins got off to a great start in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Washington Capitals.

The defending Stanley Cup champions stole Game 1 at the Verizon Center on Thursday thanks to a pair of goals from Sidney Crosby.

Alex Ovechkin and the top-seeded Caps will look to even the series in Game 2 before it shifts to Pittsburgh.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Capitals online.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

