People In Texas Have Been Kissing Car For 24 Hours To Win Kia Optima

Kia’s current lineup of cars admittedly is comprised of some pretty good-looking models, but we’re by no means physically attracted to them. You’d think that would go without saying, but apparently not.

A group of people at Southwest Kia in Round Rock, Texas, have been locking lips with a Kia Optima for more than 24 hours, in the hopes of driving it off the dealer’s lot, according to KTBC-TV. While you wouldn’t expect public displays of mechanophilia to land you in a new car — we recommend filling out finance or lease forms like most people do — that’s what’s required to win 96.7 KISS FM’s Kiss a Kia competition.

The field of contestants was 20-people strong, but as of 9:30 a.m. CT, 11 competitors remained, according to KHFI. The rules are simple: keep your lips on the Kia longer than everybody else, and you win; if more than one person is left after 50 hours, KHFI will draw a random name to select the winner.

Also, so the participants don’t die of starvation because they were making out with a Korean sedan, everybody reportedly gets a 10-minute break after every hour.

It’s a bit mind-boggling to think these individuals have spent more than a day inside a car dealership in the middle of the work week. Though, considering a live stream of a giraffe giving birth got 232 million views — according to People — we probably shouldn’t be surprised by the things people do anymore.

