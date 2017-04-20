PFA Team Of The Year Revealed; Chelsea, Tottenham Dominate Premier League Season

English soccer has entered its awards season, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur set reap rewards for their fine Premier League campaign.
The Professional Footballers’ Association announced Thursday its team of the year for the 2016-17 season. Players from Chelsea and Tottenham, the Premier League’s top two teams, populate eight spots in the players’ union’s best XI for the season.
With six games remaining in the season, Chelsea and Tottenham are locked in a race for the Premier League title. Their fine form over the course of the season makes their players worthy selections for the PFA Team of the Year by vote of their fellow English soccer professional players.
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is the lone Red to make the prestigious team.
The team of the year announcement comes before the naming of the PFA Player of the Year Award and Young Player of the Year Award winners. The PFA announced the finalists last week and will announce the winner Sunday at Grosvenor House in London at the PFA Awards Ceremony.
The PFA also announced their teams of the year in the Championship, League One, League Two (second, third and fourth divisions) and the Women’s Soccer League.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
