PFA Team Of The Year Revealed; Chelsea, Tottenham Dominate Premier League Season

English soccer has entered its awards season, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur set reap rewards for their fine Premier League campaign.

The Professional Footballers’ Association announced Thursday its team of the year for the 2016-17 season. Players from Chelsea and Tottenham, the Premier League’s top two teams, populate eight spots in the players’ union’s best XI for the season.

#PFAawards | The PFA Premier League Team of the Year sponsored by @OfficialPanini pic.twitter.com/eQfXZ6h5Ll — PFA (@PFA) April 20, 2017

With six games remaining in the season, Chelsea and Tottenham are locked in a race for the Premier League title. Their fine form over the course of the season makes their players worthy selections for the PFA Team of the Year by vote of their fellow English soccer professional players.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is the lone Red to make the prestigious team.

Sadio Mané has today been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year! 👏 Read more: https://t.co/ckmAvaEWX1 pic.twitter.com/lq8iIkoieg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2017

The team of the year announcement comes before the naming of the PFA Player of the Year Award and Young Player of the Year Award winners. The PFA announced the finalists last week and will announce the winner Sunday at Grosvenor House in London at the PFA Awards Ceremony.

The PFA also announced their teams of the year in the Championship, League One, League Two (second, third and fourth divisions) and the Women’s Soccer League.

#PFAawards | The PFA Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year sponsored by @OfficialPanini pic.twitter.com/Ya1gsogcTC — PFA (@PFA) April 20, 2017

#PFAawards | The PFA Sky Bet League One Team of the Year sponsored by @OfficialPanini pic.twitter.com/Zjtz1cdizE — PFA (@PFA) April 20, 2017

#PFAawards | The PFA Sky Bet League Two Team of the Year sponsored by @OfficialPanini pic.twitter.com/C3mquT59Rx — PFA (@PFA) April 20, 2017

#PFAawards | The PFA FA Women’s Super League Team of the Year in association with @SodexoUK_IRE pic.twitter.com/UtroISLepe — PFA (@PFA) April 20, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images