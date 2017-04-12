Phillies Surprise Fan And His Daughter With Tickets To Autism Awareness Night

Share this:

The Philadelphia Phillies’ random acts of kindness just keep getting better.

The team has been giving out tickets to fans on Twitter since 2014 as a way to celebrate “Random Phandom.” But on Monday, the Phillies went viral when they gave tickets to a father and his daughter after he simply asked the club on Twitter if they’d be having an Autism Awareness Night this season.

Why We Love Sports Today: Phillies surprise a fan and his daughter with tickets to Autism Awareness Night. pic.twitter.com/ijJUbMlRXd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 11, 2017

And, judging by the dad’s Twitter, it looks like the pair is pretty darn excited for the game.

@SBNation @Phillies It was awesome of them to do this. Can't wait for the game! @Phillies — DADitood (@DADitood) April 11, 2017

Nice work, Phillies.

