Phillies Surprise Fan And His Daughter With Tickets To Autism Awareness Night

The Philadelphia Phillies’ random acts of kindness just keep getting better.
The team has been giving out tickets to fans on Twitter since 2014 as a way to celebrate “Random Phandom.” But on Monday, the Phillies went viral when they gave tickets to a father and his daughter after he simply asked the club on Twitter if they’d be having an Autism Awareness Night this season.
And, judging by the dad’s Twitter, it looks like the pair is pretty darn excited for the game.
Nice work, Phillies.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
