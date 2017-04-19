Police Chief Writes Himself $300 Ticket For Speeding, Issues Apology

Share this:

It’s safe to assume most people wouldn’t turn themselves in for speeding, especially if no one saw them do it. Some police officers, though, aren’t like most people.

Justin Burch, a police chief in Sperry, Okla., posted an apology Saturday on the Sperry Police Department’s Facebook page, claiming he wrote himself a ticket for speeding. Burch said a citizen made a complaint about his speed, and after reviewing video evidence, decided to issue himself a $300 ticket, according to the Associated Press.

Though not included in the apology, Burch reportedly admitted he’s not sure if he would’ve issued the ticket if not for video evidence.

Perhaps most interestingly, Burch admits to having a reason for being in a hurry, but concedes that doesn’t justify his speeds. Given that most people probably wouldn’t question an officer saying they needed to be somewhere, Burch had a pretty easy way out of this.

Still, it’s good to know everyone is subject to the rules of the road, even those working to enforce them.

