Poll: How Do You Feel About Red Sox’s Matt Barnes’ 4-Game Suspension?

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes has been suspended four games for throwing near the head of Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

The incident occurred in the eighth inning of Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup, and was viewed by many as an intentional retaliation for Machado’s harsh slide into Dustin Pedroia on Friday.

Barnes’ denied intent following Sunday’s intent, and Pedroia himself even labeled the situation as “mishandled.”

Do you think Barnes’ suspension is appropriate? Cast your vote in the poll below.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images