Predators’ Kevin Fiala Alert, Stable After Being Stretchered Off Ice

Predators forward Kevin Fiala crashed hard into the boards in the second period of Game 1 of Nashville’s second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.
It was a very scary moment.
As you can see in the video below, the crash came after being hit by defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.
Fiala had to be stretchered off the ice.
But the Predators did tweet some hopeful news once Fiala was on his way to the hospital.
