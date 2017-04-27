Predators’ Kevin Fiala Alert, Stable After Being Stretchered Off Ice

Share this:

Predators forward Kevin Fiala crashed hard into the boards in the second period of Game 1 of Nashville’s second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.

It was a very scary moment.

As you can see in the video below, the crash came after being hit by defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.

Another look at Kevin Fiala’s injury. Not good. pic.twitter.com/NCQbfEjbVt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 27, 2017

Fiala had to be stretchered off the ice.

Kevin Fiala is stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision into the boards. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Pootx34l75 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 27, 2017

But the Predators did tweet some hopeful news once Fiala was on his way to the hospital.

Update: Fiala is going to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is alert and in stable condition. #STLvsNSH — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 27, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images