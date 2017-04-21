Predators Mascot Bashes ESPN For Failed Blackhawks Prediction In Tweet

Very few experts and fans predicted the Nashville Predators would beat the Chicago Blackhawks in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
Even less people predicted a Predators sweep, but that’s exactly what happened with Nashville’s 4-1 Game 4 win on Thursday night.
The Preds’ mascot — named Gnash — decided to go on Twitter after Game 4 and mock ESPN’s panel of experts for all predicting a Chicago triumph.
The Predators will play the winner of the St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild series. The Blues lead that series 3-1 with Game 5 set for Saturday.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
