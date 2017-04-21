Predators Mascot Bashes ESPN For Failed Blackhawks Prediction In Tweet

Share this:

Very few experts and fans predicted the Nashville Predators would beat the Chicago Blackhawks in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Even less people predicted a Predators sweep, but that’s exactly what happened with Nashville’s 4-1 Game 4 win on Thursday night.

The Preds’ mascot — named Gnash — decided to go on Twitter after Game 4 and mock ESPN’s panel of experts for all predicting a Chicago triumph.

@espn please stick to basketball and social issues because hockey isn't your thing. World Wide Leader in Sports my furry butt. pic.twitter.com/LMKNYtGhiN — Gnash (@Gnash00) April 21, 2017

The Predators will play the winner of the St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild series. The Blues lead that series 3-1 with Game 5 set for Saturday.

