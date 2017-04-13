Predators Vs. Blackhawks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

The Chicago Blackhawks have been fixtures in the Stanley Cup playoffs in the past decade, and the story is no different this season.

The Central Division champion Blackhawks will welcome the Nashville Predators to the United Center on Thursday for Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series.

Chicago posted a terrific 2016-17 regular-season campaign, notching 109 points to put them atop the Western Conference. The Predators’ up-and-down regular season resulted in the second wild-card spot in the West.

Nashville won the first regular-season meeting between the two teams on Oct. 14, but Chicago would rattle off four consecutive victories to win the season series in convincing fashion.

Here’s how you can watch Predators vs. Blackhawks online.

When: Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

