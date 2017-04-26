Predators Vs. Blues Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Nashville Predators shocked most of the hockey world when they swept the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Preds and red-hot goalie Pekka Rinne will face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild in five games in the first round and will lean heavily on netminder Jake Allen against the Predators.

St. Louis will attempt to reach the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive season, while Nashville will look to make its first trip in franchise history.

Here’s how you can watch Blues vs. Predators online.

When: Wednesday, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images