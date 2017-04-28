Predators Vs. Blues Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Nashville Predators have yet to lose in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Preds kept their unbeaten streak alive when they beat the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their second-round NHL playoffs series on Wednesday night.
Vernon Fiddler scored the game-winning goal with 5:05 left in regulation to give the Predators a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven-series.
It wasn’t all good for Nashville, however, as they will be without winger Kevin Fiala for the remainder of the postseason after he suffered a broken left leg.
The Blues will look to even the series in Game 2 Friday night at the Scottrade Center, but home ice hasn’t been kind to St. Louis so far in these playoffs as they have tallied a 1-2 record at home.
Here’s how you can watch Blues vs. Predators online.
When: Friday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP