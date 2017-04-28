NHL

Predators Vs. Blues Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

by on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 5:25PM
1,312

The Nashville Predators have yet to lose in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Preds kept their unbeaten streak alive when they beat the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their second-round NHL playoffs series on Wednesday night.

Vernon Fiddler scored the game-winning goal with 5:05 left in regulation to give the Predators a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven-series.

It wasn’t all good for Nashville, however, as they will be without winger Kevin Fiala for the remainder of the postseason after he suffered a broken left leg.

The Blues will look to even the series in Game 2 Friday night at the Scottrade Center, but home ice hasn’t been kind to St. Louis so far in these playoffs as they have tallied a 1-2 record at home.

Here’s how you can watch Blues vs. Predators online.

When: Friday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

