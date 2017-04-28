Premier League Run-In: Watch Predictions For Title, Top-Four, Relegation Races

Share this:

The 2016-17 Premier League season has entered its home stretch.

Most teams have just four or five games remaining in the season with plenty to play for, as the season winds to a close. This includes the battle to avoid relegation at the bottom of the standings, the fight for top-four finishes and the accompanying places in next season’s UEFA Champions League and, of course, the race for the Premier League title.

NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard and Michaela Veranava break down the final weeks of the Premier League season in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com