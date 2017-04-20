Prison Officials Didn’t Believe That Aaron Hernandez Was Suicidal

Share this:

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison Wednesday morning just five days after he was found not guilty of a 2012 double murder in Boston.

The circumstances surrounding Hernandez’s death are suspicious. The former tight end reportedly hung himself from a window using a bed sheet, but that method of suicide is rare in max-security prisons.

Both Hernandez’s agent and lawyer do not believe that he was suicidal, and neither did the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, according to ABC News.

“There were no prior concerns that Hernandez was suicidal,” a spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections told ABC News. “If there had been concerns, Hernandez would have been on mental health watch in a different part of the prison.”

Details of the suicide still are coming to light, but both the Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester Country District Attorney’s Office are launching an investigation into Hernandez’s death. Hernandez’s attorney, Jose Baez, said his firm also will launch its own investigation.

Hernandez had been serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

