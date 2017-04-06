‘Project Scorpio’s’ Power Reportedly Will Dwarf PlayStation 4 Pro’s

Share this:

We still don’t know what “Project Scorpio” — the forthcoming hardware update to Microsoft’s Xbox One — will look like, cost, or even be officially named. But we now know the system will be the most powerful video game console ever made.

Microsoft revealed “Scorpio’s” specs to Digital Foundry on Thursday, and if the numbers are accurate, the system will be significantly more powerful than both the Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro.

As you can see, Digital Foundry’s video featured an abundance of numbers and technology details. So, let’s break it down as simply as possible:

“Scorpio’s” central processing unit, graphics processing unit, memory, memory bandwidth and optical drive all are more powerful than both the Xbox One and PS4 Pro. In other words, “Scorpio” will be faster, more powerful, and display better graphics than any system seen before.

When compared directly to Xbox one, “Scorpio’s” CPU is 30 percent faster and its GPU is 4.6 times more powerful, according to IGN. Furthermore, the system reportedly needed just 60 t0 70 percent of its full power to display a test version of “Forza 6” at 4K/60 frames per second. The Xbox one needs roughly 90 percent of its power to display games at 1080p/60 frames per second, according to IGN.

Microsoft’s new system reportedly will be able to run all current Xbox One games and all backwards-compatible Xbox 360 games. While there still are no official price or release date for “Scorpio,” Digital Foundry estimates it will cost around $499.