Protesters Unfurl Giant ‘Impeach Trump’ Banner After Nationals’ Opening Day Win

Maybe it’s a good thing Donald Trump didn’t throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park after all.

The President of the United States declined the Washington Nationals’ invitation to take part in the club’s Opening Day festivities before Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins, forgoing what’s been a tradition since William Taft threw out a first pitch in 1910. But if he had gone to the game, he probably wouldn’t have liked what he saw after the Nats beat the Marlins 4-2, as a group of protesters unfurled an enormous “Impeach Trump” banner painted on a Russian flag.

The sign was confiscated for violating stadium policy, and one of the protesters explained why they waited until the end of the game to unveil it.

“We waited until the game was finished to show our respect for opening day of America’s favorite national past-time, unlike Donald Trump who couldn’t be bothered to show up for a presidential tradition that lasted for a century until today,” Jason Charter wrote in an email Monday night, per The Washington Post.

Plenty of people saw the sign live regardless, as attendance for Monday’s home opener was 42,744.