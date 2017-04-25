QB Prospect Deshaun Watson Wants To Better Tom Brady, Win Six Super Bowls

Share this:

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t just aiming high, he has his sights set on the greatest quarterback of all time.

Watson told NFL Media that he wants to win more Super Bowls than Tom Brady, who has five rings after the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory.

“If I’m blessed to stay healthy and play for a while, man, I’m chasing The GOAT,” Watson said. “I’m chasing Tom. I’m going six. That’s the big thing. I know it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be hard. I gotta have the right situation, have some luck on the way, but that’s what I’m chasing.”

That’s a bold proclamation from a soon-to-be rookie. It’s taken Brady 17 seasons to win five Super Bowls, so Watson would have to stay very healthy and play for a long while to accomplish a better feat.

Watson is expected to be selected in the first round of this week’s 2017 NFL Draft. He won a national championship with the Tigers in 2016, beating Alabama, and amassed a 32-3 record in three years as a starting quarterback.

He completed 814 of 1,207 passes for 10,168 yards with 90 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He’s ranked below UNC’s Mitchell Trubisky on NFLDraftScout.com’s quarterback rankings.

Watson isn’t the first 2017 quarterback draft prospect to compare himself to the Patriots’ quarterback. Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer said he has Brady’s brain.