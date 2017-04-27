Rajon Rondo Doubtful For Celtics-Bulls Game 6; Jimmy Butler Nursing Knee Injury

Share this:

Injuries appear to be catching up to the Chicago Bulls ahead of their do-or-die Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo, who has missed the team’s last three games with a fractured thumb, is unlikely to play Friday in Chicago, coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday.

“Nothing’s changed as of now,” Hoiberg told reporters during a conference call, via ESPN.com. “… Rajon, most likely, will come in and work out (Thursday night), but like we talked about (Wednesday) at (Game 5), it’s still a long shot that he’s back on the court, at least in this series.”

Rondo’s absence has been a huge blow for Chicago, which still hasn’t won a game in its first-round NBA playoff series without the veteran point guard and is one loss away from becoming just the sixth team in NBA history to blow a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven, first-round series. Rondo was spotted on the court working with teammates before Game 5, however, and has a history of playing through injuries.

But even if Rondo can make a miraculous comeback, he’s not the Bulls’ only injury concern, as Hoiberg confirmed star forward Jimmy Butler has been battling a sore left knee.

“He’s got some soreness, there’s no denying that,” Hoiberg said, via ESPN.com. “Jimmy’s a warrior, he’s fighting through it. He’s going to continue to do so, he’s going to get treatment around the clock.”

Butler’s ailing knee appeared to limit him Wednesday night in Chicago’s Game 5 loss, during which he scored just 14 points and missed both shots he took in the fourth quarter.

