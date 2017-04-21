Rajon Rondo Injury: Did Bulls Guard Fracture His Thumb On This Play?

Share this:

Rajon Rondo’s thumb injury might represent a turning point in the Chicago Bulls’ first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics.

The Bulls guard is sidelined indefinitely due to a fractured thumb he suffered Tuesday in Game 2. The Bulls didn’t reveal exactly when Rondo fractured his thumb, but Brian Robb of The Sports Hub guessed Friday on Twitter it took place on this second-half play.

After reviewing the tape, my guess is this is steal attempt that Rondo hurt his thumb on (early 3rd qtr). Started flexing it afterwards. pic.twitter.com/buJy166Jy8 — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) April 21, 2017

Rondo endured the pain and helped the Bulls win 111-97.

But that might prove to be his last great contribution to the series if he misses games, as many now fear he will.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images