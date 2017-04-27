Rajon Rondo Might Have To Get Creative To Return In Celtics-Bulls Series

Share this:

BOSTON — With Rajon Rondo officially ruled out for Game 5, the question still remains: Can he return in some capacity to rescue the Chicago Bulls in their first-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics?

Rondo was the catalyst in Chicago’s surprising road wins in Games 1 and 2, but a fractured thumb prevented him from playing in Games 3 and 4, both Bulls losses. While he’s been ahead of schedule in his rehab, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg didn’t appear optimistic about getting his point guard back in the near future.

“We still understand it’s a long shot,” Hoiberg said Wednesday in a press conference at TD Garden prior to Game 5. “He’s got a broken thumb. And that’s hard to go out there and play, especially on your right hand, as well as a torn ligament on the other side of the wrist. So, you’ve got the wrist and the thumb. It’s tough.”

Hoiberg’s comments aside, though, an ineffective right hand might not even be enough to keep Rondo out of this series.

“Rajon’s got an unbelievable left hand,” Hoiberg said, “Better than most guys’ right hands, as far as handling the ball and passing the ball.”

Indeed, the former Celtics point guard was spotted on the floor before Wednesday’s game tossing behind-the-back passes — with his left hand.

Rajon Rondo will miss Game 5 due to a fractured right thumb, but he's dishing out behind-the-back passes with his left hand. pic.twitter.com/nCFozZh7qA — NESN (@NESN) April 27, 2017

.@RajonRondo working with Bulls young point guards before the game. Rondo will not play tonight. pic.twitter.com/vU2KqIlZ06 — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) April 26, 2017

We’re not suggesting Rondo is prepared to play an entire playoff game with his off hand. But if the 31-year-old’s strong hand improves enough before Friday’s Game 6 or a potential Game 7 on Sunday, he might be willing to give it a go, relying on his left hand to make passes.

“Rajon was out there playing basically with a torn ligament in his wrist (in Games 1 and 2),” Hoiberg added. “If he can play, if there’s any chance for him to go out there, he’s a guy that’s going to go out there and give it a shot. It’s just his makeup, his competitiveness. So, he’s going to do everything he can to keep himself ready.”

In the meantime, backup point guard Isaiah Canaan will start at point guard for Chicago in Game 5.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images