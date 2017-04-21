Rajon Rondo’s Short-Sleeved Suit Sets Twitter Ablaze In Celtics-Bulls

The Chicago Bulls angered basketball purists earlier this week when they wore their short-sleeved alternate jerseys for Games 1 and 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
The Bulls switched back to the standard tank tops Friday for Game 3, but point guard Rajon Rondo, who missed the game with a fractured thumb, chose to stick with the short-sleeved look.
That’s … unconventional.
The Celtics are hoping to take advantage of Rondo’s absence after falling behind two games to none in the best-of-seven series against the eighth-seeded Bulls.
