Rangers Vs. Canadiens Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

If you’re looking for a contest between top-tier goaltenders, the Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers first-round series is the matchup for you.

The Atlantic Division-winning Canadiens will host the Rangers on Wednesday night for Game 1 at the Bell Centre. Despite posting 102 points in the regular season, New York enters the Stanley Cup playoffs as a wild-card team thanks to the powerhouses atop the Metropolitan Division.

The Canadiens fared very well against the Rangers this season, sweeping the regular-season series 3-0. This postseason series could be hard pressed for scoring, though, as Montreal’s Carey Price and New York’s Henrik Lundqvist are two of the best netminders in the league.

Here’s how you can watch Rangers vs. Canadiens online.

When: Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

