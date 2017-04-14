Rangers Vs. Canadiens Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

Tweet







Head coach Claude Julien and the Montreal Canadiens have their backs against the wall on home ice.

The Canadiens fell 2-0 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoff matchup. They Habs will look to even the series Friday night at Bell Centre, but they’ll face a tall task against Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who stopped all 31 shots he faced in a dominant Game 1 performance.

Here’s how you can watch Rangers vs. Canadiens online.

When: Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images