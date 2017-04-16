NHL

Rangers Vs. Canadiens Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

by on Sun, Apr 16, 2017 at 5:00PM
2,661

The New York Rangers were 17 seconds away from winning the first two games of their first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on the road.

But a late tying goal in Game 2 and an overtime tally shortly after gave the Canadiens a victory and a series split entering Game 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s how to watch Rangers vs. Canadiens online.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN