Rangers Vs. Canadiens Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Rangers have pushed the Montreal Canadiens to the brink of elimination.

The Rangers won Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series in overtime and took a three-games-to-two lead in the series as a result.

The series shifts back to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, where the Canadiens must win to force a do-or-die Game 7 back in Montreal.

Here’s how you can watch Canadiens vs. Rangers online.

When: Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images