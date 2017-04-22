NHL

Rangers Vs. Canadiens Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

by on Sat, Apr 22, 2017 at 5:53PM
1,828

The New York Rangers have pushed the Montreal Canadiens to the brink of elimination.

The Rangers won Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series in overtime and took a three-games-to-two lead in the series as a result.

The series shifts back to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, where the Canadiens must win to force a do-or-die Game 7 back in Montreal.

Here’s how you can watch Canadiens vs. Rangers online.

When: Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN