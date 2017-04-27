Rangers vs. Senators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Eastern Conference semifinals kick off Thursday night in Ottawa.

The Senators advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by taking down the Boston Bruins in six games in their first-round series. They’ll host the New York Rangers in Game 1, who topped the Atlantic Division champion Montreal Canadiens in six games as well.

Here’s how you can watch Rangers vs. Senators online.

When: Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images