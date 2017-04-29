Rangers vs. Senators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators can go full steam ahead toward the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals with another win over the New York Rangers.

The teams will meet Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. The Senators lead the series 1-0 on Thursday’s 2-1 win, and the hosts want nothing more than to take a two-game advantage to the Big Apple for the next showdown.

Here’s how you can watch Rangers vs. Senators online.

When: Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

