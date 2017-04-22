Raptors Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to take a sizable lead over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday when they face off on the Bucks’ home court.

Milwaukee leads the first-round series 2-1 after stealing a win in Toronto in Game 1, and a victory this weekend would put the Bucks one step closer to winning their first playoff series since the 2000-01 season.

The Raptors, though, will be looking to bounce back from a 104-77 beatdown in Game 3.

Here’s how you can watch Bucks vs. Raptors online.

When: Saturday, April 22, at 3 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT

