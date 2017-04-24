Raptors Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors have split the first four games of the first-round NBA playoff series with each team winning one game on the road.

The series now shifts back to Toronto where the Raptors hope star DeMar DeRozan can replicate his Game 4 performance. DeRozan scored 33 points in the 87-76 victory to even the series at two games apiece.

The Bucks will have to show some resiliency Monday night at Air Canada Centre if they plan to take the upper hand in this series.

Here’s how you can watch Raptors vs. Bucks online.

When: Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images