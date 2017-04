Share this:

The fifth annual Corey C. Griffin NHL Alumni Pro-Am took place Saturday benefitting Boston Children’s Hospital.

Former Boston Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque took part in the event for the Boston Bruins Foundation and caught up with NESN’s Michaela Vernava afterward.

To hear Bourque talk about the event and the Bruins’ series against the Ottawa Senators, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.