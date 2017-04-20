Red Bull GRC Changes Race Format To Increase Amount Of Points On Offer

Share this:

Rallycross events already are some of the fastest paced in all of racing, but for 2017, Red Bull Global Rallycross is introducing a new format that only will increase the intensity of each round.

Red Bull GRC announced Thursday it will roll out a new system in 2017 that gives drivers to earn more championships points in each event. Much like NASCAR’s stage-based race format, the new GRC increases the importance of a strong result in each session throughout the weekend.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been willing to adjust and evolve our race format to better serve the needs of our fans,” Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne said in a statement. “This year, we’ve devised a new format that will give our fans on site more racing than they’ve ever seen before, and a point system that reflects the increased amount of racing.”

With more chances for each pilot to earn points toward their position in the standings, and fewer laps in each heat, drivers will have an even smaller margin for error.

This year there will be three rounds of five-lap heats per event, rather than two batches of six-lap competitions as in 2016. Qualifying will determine which race drivers will be in for the first set of heats, with the fastest racers competing in the last contest. The grid for each subsequent session will be determined based on the results of the preceding heat.

Heat race winners will be awarded seven championship points, runner ups will receive six and everybody who makes the start will get a minimum of three. The winners of the two six-lap semifinals will get 10 points, with all other finishers receiving nine, eight, seven, six and five points, respectively.

Although only four drivers participated in the last chance qualifiers (LCQ) during 2016, in 2017, all remaining drivers will get to compete for on of the 10 spots in the 10-lap main event.

For fans, the new format also includes dedicated intermissions after Supercar and Lites sessions, where they can see mechanics working on cars without missing any racing.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool