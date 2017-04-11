Red Bull GRC Set To Enter World Of Gaming With ‘Project Cars 2’

Share this:

Slightly Mad Studios made it clear it wasn’t afraid to stand out from the crowd by putting karting in “Project Cars,” and it’s stressing that point again by including rallycross in the franchise’s upcoming installment.

The game developer announced Monday in a press release “Project Cars 2” will feature officially licensed rallycross cars from both the FIA World Rallycross Championship and Red Bull Global Rallycross. In addition to modern racers such as an Olsbergs MSE Supercar Lites, GRC Honda Civic Coupe, Volkswagen Polo RX, Ford Focus RS RX and Mini Countryman RX, the game will come with the iconic Ford Escord RS 1600.

Slightly Mad’s decision is interesting, as it not only pits “Project Cars 2” against the usual suspects — i.e. “Forza Motorsport 6” and “Grand Turismo Sport” — but also the forthcoming “DiRT 4.”

While WRX cars were a fixture of “DiRT Rally,” this will be GRC’s foray into the gaming world.

Though rallycross still is a novel sport in the U.S., GRC has grown in popularity, thanks partly to a deal that sees all its races broadcast nationally on NBC. Having cars from GRC appear in “Project Cars 2” likely could help accelerate that growth by exposing a wider audience to the series.

Thumbnail photo via Slightly Mad Studios