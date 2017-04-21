Red Sox Activate Jackie Bradley Jr., Send Brock Holt To 10-Day DL

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox are very close to finally having their full complement of position players.

The Red Sox activated center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from the 10-day disabled list before their Friday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley missed less than two weeks with a right knee sprain that he suffered against the Detroit Tigers. He will be in the lineup Friday night.

While the Red Sox gained their starting center fielder, they also lost a key piece of their bench. Boston sent Brock Holt to the 10-day disabled list with vertigo. The Red Sox All-Star utility man was diagnosed with vertigo after the series with the Tigers, according to ESPN’s Scott Lauber.

The Red Sox also will be without shortstop Xander Bogaerts on Friday after he jammed his left thumb on the second base bag Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images