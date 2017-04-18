Red Sox Begin Six-Game Road Trip Tuesday Night After A Solid Homestand

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox begin a six-game road trip in Toronto on Tuesday night against the struggling Blue Jays.

The Red Sox are coming off of a solid 5-2 homestand and will look to bring that success with them on the road. However, the trip begins with a sport start from starting pitcher Brian Johnson after being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Johnson will be starting in place of Eduardo Rodriguez who is on paternity leave for his child’s birth in Florida.

For more on the Red Sox’s terrific homestand checkout the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch Live,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images