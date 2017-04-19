Red Sox-Blue Jays To Air On NESNplus; Bruins-Senators Game 4 On NESN Tonight

It’s another big night for Boston sports fans, who can catch both the Red Sox and Bruins games Wednesday on NESNplus and NESN, respectively.
Red Sox fans looking for the 7:07 p.m. ET game against the Toronto Blue Jays can watch it on NESNplus, right after “Red Sox First Pitch,” which will air at 6 p.m. on NESN, and “Red Sox Gameday Live,” which will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on NESNplus.
The Bruins will host the Ottawa Senators in a Game 4 that Boston must win to even its first-round Stanley Cup playoff games at 2. B’s fans can watch the 7:30 p.m. game on NESN, right after a one-hour “Bruins Face-Off Live” at 6:30 p.m., also shown on NESN.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
