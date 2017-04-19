Red Sox-Blue Jays To Air On NESNplus; Bruins-Senators Game 4 On NESN Tonight

Share this:

It’s another big night for Boston sports fans, who can catch both the Red Sox and Bruins games Wednesday on NESNplus and NESN, respectively.

Red Sox fans looking for the 7:07 p.m. ET game against the Toronto Blue Jays can watch it on NESNplus, right after “Red Sox First Pitch,” which will air at 6 p.m. on NESN, and “Red Sox Gameday Live,” which will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on NESNplus.

The Bruins will host the Ottawa Senators in a Game 4 that Boston must win to even its first-round Stanley Cup playoff games at 2. B’s fans can watch the 7:30 p.m. game on NESN, right after a one-hour “Bruins Face-Off Live” at 6:30 p.m., also shown on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images