Red Sox Bullpen Still Finding Success Despite Key Injuries

The Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night in game one of a three-game series at Fenway Park as the team continues to battle the flu.

The Red Sox bullpen is currently fourth in the MLB in ERA despite the team missing some key relievers due to injuries and the flu. The guys that have been given the chance have gotten the job done so far with only a few hiccups and will look to continue their success on Tuesday night.

