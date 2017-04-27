Red Sox Claim Chase D’Arnaud Off Waivers, Send Carson Smith To 60-Day DL

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox made some roster moves ahead of their game against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Boston claimed utility man Chase d’Arnaud off waivers from the Atlanta Braves amid an injury-laden stretch for the Red Sox’s infield. With second baseman Dustin Pedroia missing time with an injury and third baseman Pablo Sandoval and utility man Brock Holt on the 10-day disabled list, d’Arnaud can slot into Boston’s lineup when the club is in need of backup.

The 30-year-old made the Braves’ Opening Day roster this season and went 3-for-8 over the span of 11 games. D’Arnaud has a .231 average in 170 major league games for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Braves, but he’s batting .297 (11-for-37) as a pinch-hitter.

To make room for d’Arnaud on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox moved reliever Carson Smith to the 60-day DL. The right-hander was sent to the 10-day DL on April 1 while he’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent on May 24 of last season. Smith wasn’t expected back until late May or early June at the earliest, so the designation won’t necessarily change his timeline to return.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images