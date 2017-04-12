Red Sox Getting Tremendous Offensive Production From Dynamic Catching Duo

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park in part due to a stellar performance by catcher Christian Vazquez.

Vazquez got the start behind the plate over teammate Sandy Leon and provided a stellar performance calling the game behind the plate and at the plate, too. Vazquez went 4 for 4 with a two singles, a double, a triple and two RBIs in the win. The Red Sox are getting terrific offensive production from their defensive-minded catchers this season.

Thumbnail photo from Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images