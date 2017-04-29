Red Sox Honor Cubs’ Jon Lester, John Lackey, Koji Uehara At Fenway Park

Share this:

Some familiar faces returned to Fenway Park on Friday.

The Chicago Cubs are in Boston for a weekend series with the Red Sox, which means Jon Lester, John Lackey and Koji Uehara, all of whom helped the Sox win World Series in 2013, are back in town.

So, in the middle of the second inning, Boston honored all three players with a touching video tribute. The scoreboard then showed all three players individually so the fans could show their appreciation.

Hat tips all around for Uehara, Lackey and Lester at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/7Dk4LDujp5 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 28, 2017

Former Red Sox general manager and current Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein also is back in town, as is 2013 Red Sox member Ryan Dempster, who threw out the first pitch.

