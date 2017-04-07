Red Sox Knuckle-Baller Steven Wright Will Work In More Fastballs This Season

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox start their first road trip this season in Detroit on Friday when they take on the Tigers at 1:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park.

The Red Sox will send knuckleball pitcher Steven Wright to the mound in game one of the four-game series. Wright is coming off of an all-star season in 2016 and will look to continue his success from a year ago by switching his pitches up. Wright has been training with former Red Sox knuckleball pitcher Tim Wakefield in Spring Training and has worked on throwing more fastballs to catch hitters off guard.

To hear more on Wright check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo from Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images