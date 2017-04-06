Red Sox, Make-A-Wish Team Up To Build Connecticut Kid His Own Fenway Park

Share this:

Going to Fenway Park is a dream come true for any kid who’s a Boston Red Sox fan. And Thomas Hastings only has to step outside to get there.

Thomas has been through a lot more in his life than most adults. He was diagnosed with scoliosis, for which he’s undergone 14 back surgeries, at birth and shortly after his first birthday, he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. But Thomas still loves life, and he especially loves baseball.

So when Thomas’ parents started working with Make-A-Wish to get him anything he wanted, he chose a backyard baseball field. But they had no idea at first that the Red Sox were going to give Thomas his own Fenway Park.

Thomas’ fantasy Fenway has the same dimensions as the real thing — scaled down to 25 percent. Red Sox groundskeeper David Mellor even oversaw the project to make sure it was authentic. But the best part is that it’s 100 percent wheelchair accessible so Thomas can enjoy every part of it.

And based on the video, Thomas definitely is.