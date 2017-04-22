Red Sox Manager John Farrell Talks Dustin Pedroia’s Injury, MLB Slide Rules

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox received quite the scare Friday night.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia left Friday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning after he was spiked in the calf after O’s third baseman Manny Machado slid into him.

The injury will keep Pedroia out of Saturday night’s game, but Red Sox manager John Farrell says it doesn’t appear to be too serious.

Farrell, understandably, was upset after the play and believed Machado was in clear violation of Major League Baseball’s slide rule.

To hear more from Farrell, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images