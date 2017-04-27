Red Sox Not Concerned About Lack Of Offense After 3-1 Loss Vs. Yankees

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offense sputtered Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox only tallied four hits in a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees. Boston went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.

The Red Sox’s offense has fallen off as of late, but outfielder Andrew Benintendi said he has no concerns about the recent lack of production.

The Red Sox's offense has fallen off as of late, but outfielder Andrew Benintendi said he has no concerns about the recent lack of production.

