Red Sox Opening Day Ceremony Live Stream: Watch Pregame Festivities Online

It’s Opening Day in Boston and Red Sox Nation is excited.

The Red Sox will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon as they begin their 2017 campaign. Boston is looking to build on a 2016 season in which it won the American League East but fell short in the playoffs, losing to the eventual AL champion Cleveland Indians in the ALDS.

Rick Porcello will take the ball for the Red Sox on Monday as the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. The party on Yawkey Way started long before the 2:05 ET scheduled first pitch, though, and the Red Sox have some pregame ceremonies planned that are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Tune in to NESN for complete coverage of the Red Sox’s season opener. If you’d like to watch the pregame ceremonies online, you can do so below.

