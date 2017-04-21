Red Sox-Orioles Airs On NESNPlus, With Bruins-Senators ON NESN Tonight

Share this:

The Boston Bruins are fighting for their playoff lives, and the Boston Red Sox are looking to stay hot — and you can see both Friday night, thanks to NESN and NESNplus.

Game 5 of the Bruins’ Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series with the Ottawa Senators shifts back to Ottawa where the Sens are trying to send the B’s packing. Fans can see that game live on NESN with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET leading up to 7:30 p.m. puck drop in Canada’s capital.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are winners of five of six and can make some moves in the American League East with a three-game series against the division-leading Baltimore Orioles. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. leading up to first pitch, all of which can be seen on NESNplus.

