NESNplus

Red Sox-Orioles Airs On NESNPlus, With Bruins-Senators ON NESN Tonight

by on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 1:36PM
1,939

The Boston Bruins are fighting for their playoff lives, and the Boston Red Sox are looking to stay hot — and you can see both Friday night, thanks to NESN and NESNplus.

Game 5 of the Bruins’ Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series with the Ottawa Senators shifts back to Ottawa where the Sens are trying to send the B’s packing. Fans can see that game live on NESN with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET leading up to 7:30 p.m. puck drop in Canada’s capital.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are winners of five of six and can make some moves in the American League East with a three-game series against the division-leading Baltimore Orioles. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. leading up to first pitch, all of which can be seen on NESNplus.

Click to see NESNplus channel listings >>

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN