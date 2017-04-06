Red Sox-Pirates Game Postponed Due To Rain; Makeup Scheduled For April 13

Share this:

Instead of trying to dodge raindrops all day, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates will just wait a week to close out their three-game series.

The Red Sox on Thursday morning announced their afternoon game against the Pirates was postponed due to inclement weather with forecasts calling for rain throughout the day and night. The makeup game will be played April 13 at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for the April 13 makeup game.

