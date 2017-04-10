Red Sox Pitcher Brian Johnson Hit In Head By Line Drive In Minor League Game

Share this:

Red Sox pitcher Brian Johnson seems to be okay after he was hit in the head by a line drive during a minor league game with the Pawtucket Red Sox on Saturday.

Johnson’s examination shows that he has avoided any serious injury to his head from Saturday, but this is not the only time this has happened to him.

In his second professional start with the Lowell Spinners, Johnson was hit in the face by a line drive and suffered multiple orbital fractures to his face. Johnson is an important part of the Boston Red Sox team and has shown tremendous courage in getting back to the mound as quick as he did.

For more on Johnson’s injury check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images