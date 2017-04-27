Red Sox First Pitch

Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale Has Dominated The Yankees In MLB Career

by on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 7:25PM
2,376

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale may be new to the Red Sox vs. Yankees rivalry, but he has always dominated the New York Yankees in his major league career.

Sale has a 4-1 record against the Yankees with a 1.17 ERA and 61 strikeouts. Yankees manager Joe Giradi acknowledged that Sale has “always been tough” on New York.

Sale takes the mound for the Red Sox on Thursday night against the Yankees and will look to continue his dominant start to the 2017 season.

For more on Sale vs. the Yankees check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch Live,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN