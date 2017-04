Share this:

The Boston Red Sox are back at Fenway Park for a big 10-game homestand against the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Baltimore Orioles.

But before the homestand begins, Red Sox pitchers David Price and Steven Wright were on Yawkey Way handing out ice cream on their day off on Monday.

